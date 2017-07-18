Alexandria Man Arrested for Discreetly Filming Women at Local Places

Press Release – On July 10, APD officers responded to a business in the Alexandria Mall, to a report of a man hiding behind clothing racks and filming a woman. Officers arrived and located the subject, who claimed he wanted to be a reporter. Detectives began an investigation into the matter, and were able to search the camera. Detectives found over 150 videos on the camera which showed women in public places. By finding clues in different videos, detectives were able to identify several of the women in the videos and contact them.

Based on statements by the victims, as well as the video evidence, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Eric Grimble, 44, of Alexandria, on July 14. At around 1:15 pm, APD officers located Grimble at his residence and placed him under arrest, then transported him to the Rapides Parish Detention Center. Grimble was charged with seven counts of Video Voyeurism (RS 14:283).

APD is requesting the public’s assistance in locating any other potential victims in this case. The videos all appear to have been taken in the past six months, and were in a variety of public places, including Wal-Mart locations, Target, the Alexandria Mall and Alexandria Zoo, and others, and may have been inside the store or in the parking lot. If you recognize the arrested subject, and you feel that you have been videoed inappropriately, please contact the APD’s Public Information Officer at (318) 441-6420.