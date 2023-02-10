Alexandria man arrested for crimes in Pineville

Following two separate incidents that occurred at a residence on Hillcrest Street in Pineville, over the last weekend, the Pineville Police Department has arrested Decorrien Dovonte Dixon for Attempted First Degree Murder, Attempted First Degree Feticide, Simple Burglary of an Inhabited Dwelling, Theft, Possession of CDS I with Intent to Distribute, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

On February 3, 2023, the Pineville Police Department responded to a residence on Hillcrest Street, upon the resident’s return they discovered a door had been forced open and items taken from the residence. On February 5, 2023, the Pineville Police Department responded to the same residence in reference to a drive by shooting with the residence occupied. It was discovered that multiple bullets struck the residence and the resident’s vehicle.

During the investigation by Pineville Police Department Criminal Investigation Bureau an arrest warrant for Mr. Dixon and search warrant of his residence, at 20 Tennessee Avenue Alexandria and his vehicle were obtained.

On February 9, 2023, Decorrien Dixon, black male, 18 years old was located at his residence and was taken into custody. He is being held at Rapides Parish Detention Center with No Bond.