Alexandria Man Arrested for Battery, Theft, and Criminal Damage

Press Release – The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a disturbance in the Pollock area.  When Corporal Dan McClung arrived, he discovered that the accused, Robert Norris,  had hit someone several times and then kicked in the door and took the victim’s car keys.  Norris tried to leave in the car and the owner jumped onto the hood, trying to stop Norris.  Norris sped up and slammed on the brakes, throwing her off of the car.  Cpl. McClung also found a bag of marijuana, a smoking pipe, and learned that Norris had 4 outstanding warrants for his arrest from Rapides Parish..

     Robert Norris, 29 years old, of Alexandria, was arrested for:  3rd offense Possession of C.D.S. I (marijuana), 3rd offense Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Aggravated Battery, Simple Criminal Damage to Property, Theft, and the outstanding warrants.

