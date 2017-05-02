Local Headlines Top Stories 

Alexandria Man Arrested for Attempted Murder

KLAX TV, ABC 31 0 Comment
Matthew Hajel

An Alexandria man is arrested for Attempted Murder after a reported argument that involved battery, throwing items and whipping and choking a victim with an electric cord.

Police say 36-year-old Matthew Hajel hanged the victim over a door, but he was able to escape when the suspect fell asleep.

Hajel was arrested on Veteran’s Drive and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center where he remains on a $250,000 bond. He is charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder.

KLAX ABC 31 News

