Alexandria Man Arrested for Attempted Murder

An Alexandria man is arrested for Attempted Murder after a reported argument that involved battery, throwing items and whipping and choking a victim with an electric cord.

Police say 36-year-old Matthew Hajel hanged the victim over a door, but he was able to escape when the suspect fell asleep.

Hajel was arrested on Veteran’s Drive and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center where he remains on a $250,000 bond. He is charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder.

KLAX ABC 31 News