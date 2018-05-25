Alexandria Man Arrested for Armed Robbery and Home Invasion

Press Release – On April 24th, 2018, deputies responded to a 911 call in reference to an armed robbery and a home invasion on Cherri Street off of LA Highway 1 South, Alexandria. According to the victims statements, the suspect forced his way into the residence and held the homeowner at gunpoint. When another family member arrived, they too were held at gunpoint while the suspect stole electronics and money from the victims.

When deputies arrived, they could not locate the suspect. Sheriff’s Detectives also responded to the scene to conduct their investigation and through that investigation, they were able to locate video surveillance footage that provided information on the suspect vehicle that was not previously available. The suspect vehicle was BOLO’ed (be on lookout) department wide and to local agencies and on April 26th, deputies assigned to the Metro Division located the vehicle occupied by a Glynn Jerrod McCoy, 31 of Alexandria.

This stop resulted in several narcotics and weapons charges on McCoy. Mc Coy was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center for seat belt violation, possession CDS II, illegal carrying of w weapon with drugs and convicted felon in possession of firearm. After his arrest, Sheriff’s Detectives had concluded with their investigation and arrest warrants were obtained for McCoy for home invasion, two counts armed robbery, aggravated battery, and vehicle burglary.

On April 27th, McCoy was re-arrested on these charges as he was still in jail and currently remains in jail on a total bond of $715,100.00 bond.

Arrestee: Glynn Jerrod McCoy, 31, Alexandria, LA

Charges: seat belt violation, possession CDS II, illegal carrying of weapon with drugs, convicted felon in possession of firearm, home invasion, two counts armed robbery, aggravated battery, vehicle burglary