Saturday, February 22, 2020
Local Headlines 

Alexandria man arrested for allegedly raping 4 year old

Jacque Murphy

An Alexandria man was arrested following an investigation into reports of a rape involving a four-year-old child. RPSO received the report on February 20 about the incident which allegedly took place in the Tioga area. Garrett Sillavan, 23, of Alexandria, was identified as the suspect from witness interviews and exams of the victim at the Rapides Children’s Advocacy Center.Sillavan was arrested for first degree rape and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. Sillavan is currently being held at the detention center in lieu of posting a $500,000 bond.

