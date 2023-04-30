Alexandria man arrested for a crime in Ohio

On Monday, April 24, 2023, at approximately 02:00 PM, the Alexandria Police Department Detective Division received information from the Louisiana State Police that a suspect wanted for a homicide in Lima, Ohio was possibly in the Alexandria area. Upon investigation, Alexandria Detectives were able to determine a possible location for the suspect. Later that night, at approximately 10:00 PM, Alexandria Detectives arrested without incident 26-year old Kenyatta Washington, from Alexandria, LA, who had been living in Lima, Ohio, on a warrant for 1-Count of Homicide. He was booked into Rapides Parish Jail and will be extradited back to Lima, Ohio on Thursday, May 27, 2023.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, or any other type crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at phone number (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.

