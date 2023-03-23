Alexandria Man Arrested for 2nd Degree Murder

The Alexandria Police Department (APD) has made an arrest for the homicide that took place on, March 21st, on Llewellyn Drive.

At approximately 07:33 PM, the Alexandria Police Department was dispatched to the area of Llewellyn Drive and Laccasine Drive in reference to reports of gunshots, and someone being shot. Upon Officers arrival, they discovered 19-year old female Zareyah Armstead, from Alexandria, LA, laying near the intersection. The victim was taken to a local hospital by ambulance, and was pronounced deceased a short time later.

Today, Alexandria Detectives identified the suspect in the shooting. Jo’Quarious O. Davis, a 20-year old male from Alexandria, LA, was arrested and charged with 1-Count of 2nd Degree Murder.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, or any other type crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at phone number (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/

Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.