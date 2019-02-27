Alexandria Man Arrested Early Sunday Morning

(2/25/2019, 0900 hrs) Early in the morning on Sunday, February 24, APD officers responded to an investigation at a local car dealership on MacArthur Drive. The Alexandria Fire Department was already on scene fighting a fire in the building when officers arrived. Once the scene was secure, officers learned that someone had broken into the business and stolen over 100 vehicle keys, among other items, before starting the fire and stealing five cars from the lot.

Shortly after, at around 7:15 am, officers were summoned to a disturbance involving an unwanted person at a nearby hotel in the 2800 block of MacArthur Drive. Officers responded and employees pointed out the man causing the disturbance, who was getting into a silver car and attempting to leave. The officers immediately recognized the vehicle as one of those that were stolen from the car dealership and pursued the car, which stopped nearby. The man got out of the car and was initially compliant, but when officers went to place him in handcuffs, he became combative. After struggling to handcuff the man unsuccessfully, officers had to use a taser, after which the suspect complied and was handcuffed.

He was identified as Christopher Mayeux, 32 of Alexandria, and upon a search of his person following his arrest, he was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia of the type commonly used to smoke methamphetamine. Mayeux was also covered in soot and smelled of smoke. Inside the car, officers found stolen property from the car dealership, including the remaining stolen keys. Within a couple hours, the other four stolen cars were also found at different locations within approximately half a mile of the dealership. The cars were apparently stolen one at a time and driver a short distance before being abandoned and the next was stolen.

“Yet again, I want to congratulate and thank our officers on Patrol Shift Delta for their excellent police work,” said Chief Jerrod King. “Early on a Sunday morning, when most of us are still asleep or getting ready for church, these men and women are out on our streets and in our neighborhoods, working to make Alexandria better. Every day I’m more and more proud of the work our officers do. To Corporal Collins, Officer Helminger, Corporal Laborde, Sergeant Beaman, Corporal Deville, Corporal Fruge, Lieutenant Rachal and everyone on Delta Shift, Thank You and Great Job.”

Mayeux was charged with five counts of Theft of a Motor Vehicle, and one count of Simple Burglary, Resisting an Officer, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. The fire investigation is still being conducted by the Alexandria Fire Department and arson charges are pending.