Alexandria Mall Hosts Season of Serving Campaign

Alexandria, LA (September 12, 2022) — Alexandria Mall will be launching a Season of Serving Campaign designed to help fight hunger in our community. Monday, September 19th – Monday, October 3rd

Alexandria Mall with Fun on the Geaux children’s play center will be offering $1 off admission price to Fun on the Geaux, located inside Alexandria Mall, in exchange for bringing in a canned good at the time of your visit, September 19 – October 3. All donations collected will help restock The Food Bank of Central Louisiana for our community needs.

 

The Season of Serving Campaign is in partnership with Fun on the Geaux children’s play area, located inside Alexandria Mall, and The Food Bank of Central Louisiana.

To learn more about this event; https://www.alexandriamall.com/events/alexandria-mall-with-fun-on-the-geaux-1-off-admission-price/ and others at Alexandria Mall, please visit www.alexandriamall.com and www.facebook.com/AlexandriaMall

 

 

