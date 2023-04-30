Alexandria Lions Club and Rapides Academy Give Back Through Peanut Butter Drive

In honor of National Volunteer Month, the Lions Club partnered with Rapides Academy to encourage students to give back.

ABC 31 News Reporter Keisha Swafford has the story on how students worked together to serve the community.

Rapides Academy donated 192 jars of peanut butter to the Food Bank of Central Louisiana.

Mallory Lemmons says, “It feels really good because as a Beta Club, we felt it was necessary to give to the people who are less fortunate than us.”

The Beta Club held a competition for all grades on who could donate the most jars.

Beta Club Sponsor Gennifer Smith says, “I think being able to give back to our community sets a good example for everyone and being their beta sponsor, it just makes me so proud to see them get so excited about helping the community and giving back.”

The Lions Club supports the Food Bank to strengthen the community.

Chuck Thomas says it is their mission is to empower the youth to serve others.

“Kids, youth, need to learn how to give back in many different ways, whether it’s at the church, a charity, or any type of organization, so it feels nice to be able to instill that in them.”

The sixth-grade class donated the most peanut butter with 82 jars.

Rapides Academy Student Kylee Allen says, “Part of Beta is community service, so we felt it was important to give back to the community and we’re just kids trying to help other people in our community.”

In less than 2 weeks, the 7th graders donated 77 jars and the eighth graders donated 33 jars.

There is still time to donate peanut butter to the Food Bank of Central Louisiana until Friday, April 28th.