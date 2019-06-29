Alexandria International Airport Fire Department Recognized by the Department of Defense for Support of Active Military

England Airpark announced the LouisianaCommittee for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR), an office of the Department of Defense, presented Boss Patriot Awards to England Airpark Fire

Department Chief Joe Hamner and Cpt. John Evans at a ceremony at the England

Airpark Fire Station. The Boss Patriot Award recognizes outstanding support for our

active duty reservists. They were nominated for the awards by fellow England

Airpark fireman SPC Stephen Jensen who has recently returned from a year-long

tour of duty with the USAR 395 OD Co.

https://youtu.be/NUAi2oGEEto