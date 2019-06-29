Alexandria International Airport Fire Department Recognized by the Department of Defense for Support of Active Military
England Airpark announced the LouisianaCommittee for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR), an office of the Department of Defense, presented Boss Patriot Awards to England Airpark Fire
Department Chief Joe Hamner and Cpt. John Evans at a ceremony at the England
Airpark Fire Station. The Boss Patriot Award recognizes outstanding support for our
active duty reservists. They were nominated for the awards by fellow England
Airpark fireman SPC Stephen Jensen who has recently returned from a year-long
tour of duty with the USAR 395 OD Co.
https://youtu.be/NUAi2oGEEto