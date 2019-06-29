Saturday, June 29, 2019
Latest:
Local Headlines 

Alexandria International Airport Fire Department Recognized by the Department of Defense for Support of Active Military

Char Thomas 0 Comments
England Airpark  announced the LouisianaCommittee for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR), an office of  the Department of Defense, presented Boss Patriot Awards to England Airpark Fire
Department Chief Joe Hamner and Cpt. John Evans at a ceremony at the England
Airpark Fire Station. The Boss Patriot Award recognizes outstanding support for our
active duty reservists. They were nominated for the awards by fellow England
Airpark fireman SPC Stephen Jensen who has recently returned from a year-long
tour of duty with the USAR 395 OD Co.
https://youtu.be/NUAi2oGEEto

You May Also Like

Alexandria Man Arrested for Murdering His Mother

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Alexandria Man Arrested for Murdering His Mother

Grant Parish Couple Attempt to Sell Drugs to Children

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Grant Parish Couple Attempt to Sell Drugs to Children

RPSB Meets to Decide Glenmora Principal’s Fate

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on RPSB Meets to Decide Glenmora Principal’s Fate

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEW April 5th - Update: Message From Northwest Broadcasting CEO Brian Brady Re: DIRECTV