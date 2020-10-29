Alexandria International Airport conducts full scale triennial exercise

ALEXANDRIA, LA – October 27, 2020 – Alexandria International

Airport (AEX) with local emergency officials will conduct a full-scale

triennial exercise on the morning of Wednesday, October 28th.

The exercise is designed to test the Airport’s readiness to

respond to an aircraft incident on the airfield.

Airport officials will use information gathered during the

exercise to help further refine emergency response plans at AEX. “The

safety and security of our passengers is our number one priority, and

this exercise allows our staff and our first responders to practice the

skills they will need should a major incident ever occur” said Sandra

McQuain, Executive Director.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) requires the exercise

to be conducted at least once every three years.