Thursday, October 29, 2020
Courtesy of Rapides Parish Sheriffs Office
Community News 

Alexandria International Airport conducts full scale triennial exercise

Jacque Murphy

ALEXANDRIA, LA – October 27, 2020 – Alexandria International
Airport (AEX) with local emergency officials will conduct a full-scale
triennial exercise on the morning of Wednesday, October 28th.
The exercise is designed to test the Airport’s readiness to
respond to an aircraft incident on the airfield.
Airport officials will use information gathered during the
exercise to help further refine emergency response plans at AEX. “The
safety and security of our passengers is our number one priority, and
this exercise allows our staff and our first responders to practice the
skills they will need should a major incident ever occur” said Sandra
McQuain, Executive Director.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) requires the exercise
to be conducted at least once every three years.

