Alexandria hosts USA Powerlifting High School National Championships
Alexandria is the host city of the 2019 USA Powerlifting High School National Championships.
This is the third National Powerlifting meet to take place in the Alexandria/Pineville area.
Nearly a thousand male and female lifters will be competing throughout the weekend from local high schools and schools from around the United States.
The meet will last through Sunday, March 31st the Randolph Riverfront Center in Downtown Alexandria.