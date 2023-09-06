Alexandria hopeful to highlight local lifestyle with new installments in downtown

ALEXANDRIA, La –

Along the side of the Randolph Riverfront Center there are new installations of various photos of Alexandria and people like Bill Gleason enjoy the additions

“I think the pictures downtown look great.”

Katie Vanderlick is the Executive Director of the Alexandria/Pineville Convention and Visitor Bureau, and she says the photos are intended to help put Alexandria on the map.

“we’re trying to think of a different way to showcase the area. And we thought this would be a great idea. You know, downtown. So many people are coming to the Randolph Riverfront Center. So many visitors are coming to stay here in our local hotels. And we really wanted to showcase what we have to offer”

Images of things like fine dining, beautiful scenery, and zoo animals are included and are the exact things that Vanderlick says will peak visitors’ curiosity.

“These are the things that get people to our area, you know, people that live here. We’re not as appreciative of the things that we have. The visitors who come in, these are the things that they’re seeking.”

The local scenery that’s being displayed is all thanks to residents of the area sharing what they capture online. John Gunter, the owner of Word of Mouth Café is one example.

“Alexandria/Pineville Convention Bureau reached out to me and asked, could they use one of my sunset photos? And they were putting some window treatments in to try to bring an emphasis on the good that we have in this area.”

Gunter says he was all on board because he loves the area and wants to share it with many more

“it’s easy to get caught up in negativity and bashing of what we don’t have here. But you just have to keep looking at the good and seeing the good that we have and sharing that.”