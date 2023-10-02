Alexandria Home Weatherization Event
Center for Planning Providing Application Assistance for Free Home
Weatherization to Alexandria Residents
Alexandria, LA – The Center for Planning Excellence (CPEX), with support
from Councilwoman Cynthia Perry, is hosting a Weatherization Application
Assistance event to assist eligible Alexandria residents with applications for free
home weatherization.
Weatherization Application Assistance Event Details:
October 7, 2023 · 10 AM – 2 PM
Christian Love Baptist Church
3515 Hudson Blvd, Alexandria, LA 71302
Registration is encouraged to attend the Weatherization Application
Assistance event. Visit cpex.org/weatherization or call 318-282-8779 to
register and for more information.
With funding support from the Power Coalition and the Blue Cross Blue Shield
Foundation of Louisiana, CPEX is working with Alexandria residents to raise
awareness of the Weatherization program and to assist residents with submitting
applications. At the Weatherization Application Assistance Event, CPEX staff,
representatives from the Louisiana Housing Corporation and weatherization
service providers will review applications to ensure all necessary information is
complete before submission, answer questions and collect applications. The
goal of the Weatherization Assistance Program is to increase energy efficiency,
reduce costs, and improve community health, safety, and comfort levels for
Alexandria residents. The Weatherization Assistance Program is free to those
who qualify and saves qualified applicants an average of $413 per year in
energy costs (QuadArea.org).
Program and Event Goals
Louisiana Housing Corporation is proud to partner with Community Action
Agencies and local governments to provide Weatherization services to residents
statewide. These services improve quality of life and reduce residents’ energy
bills, creating a lasting benefit for homeowners,” said Marjorianna Willman,
Louisiana Housing Corporation Interim Executive Director. “The
Weatherization Program directly supports LHC’s mission to provide safe,
affordable, and energy-efficient housing. We applaud CPEX and the sponsors
for seeing the tremendous value in this program and for promoting it in this
area. We hope to see even more applicants and an overall improvement in the
quality of housing as a result.”
“Last year, we assisted 308 residents in submitting applications to have their
homes weatherized,” said Lyneisha Jackson, Community Planner at the Center
for Planning Excellence. “Based on the success of last year’s weatherization
events, we know there is still a significant need in communities throughout the
state, and we are grateful to Councilwoman Cynthia Perry for providing support
and the Louisiana Housing Corporation for partnering with us to help residents
participate in this program. Through this program, residents’ homes become
more energy efficient, which also improves overall health, with the added
benefit of helping put cash back in pockets by reducing energy costs.”
What is home weatherization?
Home weatherization improves heating and cooling efficiency, thereby reducing
energy costs and improving the comfort level, air quality, health and safety of
household members. Typical weatherization measures include but are not
limited to: installing insulation in walls and attics; reducing air infiltration and
pressure imbalances; sealing and repairing ductwork; and tuning and repairing
heating and cooling units.
Benefits of home weatherization:
According to the U.S. Department of Energy, cost-effective efficiency
improvements can reduce energy consumption in low-income households by
13% to 31%. Lower-income households tend to carry a larger burden of energy
costs, typically spending 13.9% of total annual income, compared to 3% for
non-low-income households. Implementing energy efficiency measures can help
reduce high energy burdens for households, freeing up money for other vital
budget items.
About the Center for Planning Excellence
The nonprofit Center for Planning Excellence (CPEX) brings people, culture,
and planning together to make great communities happen. CPEX coordinates
urban, rural and regional planning efforts in Louisiana, by working to create
great neighborhoods and quality places; transportation choices; healthy,
resilient, and equitable communities; and promoting civic engagement and
education. More information is available at cpex.org.