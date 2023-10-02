Alexandria Home Weatherization Event

Center for Planning Providing Application Assistance for Free Home

Weatherization to Alexandria Residents

Alexandria, LA – The Center for Planning Excellence (CPEX), with support

from Councilwoman Cynthia Perry, is hosting a Weatherization Application

Assistance event to assist eligible Alexandria residents with applications for free

home weatherization.

Weatherization Application Assistance Event Details:

October 7, 2023 · 10 AM – 2 PM

Christian Love Baptist Church

3515 Hudson Blvd, Alexandria, LA 71302

Registration is encouraged to attend the Weatherization Application

Assistance event. Visit cpex.org/weatherization or call 318-282-8779 to

register and for more information.

With funding support from the Power Coalition and the Blue Cross Blue Shield

Foundation of Louisiana, CPEX is working with Alexandria residents to raise

awareness of the Weatherization program and to assist residents with submitting

applications. At the Weatherization Application Assistance Event, CPEX staff,

representatives from the Louisiana Housing Corporation and weatherization

service providers will review applications to ensure all necessary information is

complete before submission, answer questions and collect applications. The

goal of the Weatherization Assistance Program is to increase energy efficiency,

reduce costs, and improve community health, safety, and comfort levels for

Alexandria residents. The Weatherization Assistance Program is free to those

who qualify and saves qualified applicants an average of $413 per year in

energy costs (QuadArea.org).

Program and Event Goals

Louisiana Housing Corporation is proud to partner with Community Action

Agencies and local governments to provide Weatherization services to residents

statewide. These services improve quality of life and reduce residents’ energy

bills, creating a lasting benefit for homeowners,” said Marjorianna Willman,

Louisiana Housing Corporation Interim Executive Director. “The

Weatherization Program directly supports LHC’s mission to provide safe,

affordable, and energy-efficient housing. We applaud CPEX and the sponsors

for seeing the tremendous value in this program and for promoting it in this

area. We hope to see even more applicants and an overall improvement in the

quality of housing as a result.”

“Last year, we assisted 308 residents in submitting applications to have their

homes weatherized,” said Lyneisha Jackson, Community Planner at the Center

for Planning Excellence. “Based on the success of last year’s weatherization

events, we know there is still a significant need in communities throughout the

state, and we are grateful to Councilwoman Cynthia Perry for providing support

and the Louisiana Housing Corporation for partnering with us to help residents

participate in this program. Through this program, residents’ homes become

more energy efficient, which also improves overall health, with the added

benefit of helping put cash back in pockets by reducing energy costs.”

What is home weatherization?

Home weatherization improves heating and cooling efficiency, thereby reducing

energy costs and improving the comfort level, air quality, health and safety of

household members. Typical weatherization measures include but are not

limited to: installing insulation in walls and attics; reducing air infiltration and

pressure imbalances; sealing and repairing ductwork; and tuning and repairing

heating and cooling units.

Benefits of home weatherization:

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, cost-effective efficiency

improvements can reduce energy consumption in low-income households by

13% to 31%. Lower-income households tend to carry a larger burden of energy

costs, typically spending 13.9% of total annual income, compared to 3% for

non-low-income households. Implementing energy efficiency measures can help

reduce high energy burdens for households, freeing up money for other vital

budget items.

About the Center for Planning Excellence

The nonprofit Center for Planning Excellence (CPEX) brings people, culture,

and planning together to make great communities happen. CPEX coordinates

urban, rural and regional planning efforts in Louisiana, by working to create

great neighborhoods and quality places; transportation choices; healthy,

resilient, and equitable communities; and promoting civic engagement and

education. More information is available at cpex.org.

