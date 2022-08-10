Alexandria History Museum to Expand in Historic Shiloh Baptist Church Downtown

Last week we brought you a story on the Alexandria Genealogical and History Museum. The History Museum has plans to move into the old Shiloh Baptist Church in downtown Alexandria. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey shows us what the church looks like now and what it could be one day.

Father Chad Partian, Alexandria Historical Museum Board Member said, “It’s very sad to see the deterioration of the original church building but even in it’s current state of disrepair you can see not only the structural soundness of the building but also the beautiful architectural features.”

The Alexandria History Museum has outgrown the basement of the old library. In order to expand the museum board bought the downtown Shiloh Baptist Church for $65,000 a year ago. Wayne Denley has lived in Alexandria for 70 years and he wants to see the project happen.

“’I’m interested in seeing Alexandria someday have a full fledged history museum and this is what we have right now it’s kind of crowded. I haven’t been here in a couple of years and they’ve added a number of artifacts but it’s hard to see them all there’s so many so we need more space.”

Father Chad Partain is a board member of the History Museum. He tells me Shiloh Baptist was built between 1905 and 1908.

“This was one of the first brick and mortar churches built by an African American congregation in downtown Alexandria and it remained a spiritual home until very recently.”

It has had some famous speakers over the years.

“Booker T. Washington spoke here on the importance of education and this church played a significant role in the civil rights struggle here in central Louisiana.”

Father Chad on the architecture of the building: “The church is designed and built in a Romanesque architectural style which is typified by it’s rounded arches rounded doorways. It’s a simplified Roman structure but it’s very well built it was designed by an Opelousas architect who was the ancestor of Tony Chachere.”

From the outside it still looks like a church but on the inside the only thing that remains is a mural in the sanctuary. All the pews and the pulpit have been removed.

Partian says the only other church with similar architecture in Alexandria is the St. Francis Xavier Cathedral on 4th street. Renovation costs are about $2 million, and Museum Director Pat Boone says they are just just getting started fundraising.

Boone said, “I have tried to get grants but at the same time I need sufficient donations to match the grants… We have had functions. We have had parties.”

Father Chad wants people to see the importance of the project and encourages individuals and businesses to donate because of its significance to the area.

“This is the major historic preservation project currently underway in our community and it plays that double role not only historic preservation but also education.”

He says this museum could be a place like no other.

“The word Shiloh biblically means place of peace and that’s what a museum can be.”

The historical museum will have several upcoming fundraisers including a visit with Santa and a masquerade ball. If you or your business wants to donate to this non-profit project, please call Pat Boone at the Genealogical Library and Historical Museum at 318-769-2216.