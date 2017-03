An iconic part of Alexandria history is closed as of Tuesday. The Alexandria Golf and Country Club is shutting its doors and ending operations.

Those who know the facility say it had begun to lose money and lost membership to other, newer golf courses in the area.

It was the home of the Deep South 4 Ball Tournament at the end of summer and was the first course for many area golfers, dating from 1945.

KLAX ABC 31 News 3/1/17