Friday, July 1, 2022
Latest:
photo courtesy of: AFOA
Sports News 

Alexandria Football Officials Association looking for referees

Jacque Murphy 0 Comments

Jeff Ryan, Alexandria Football Referee, says “still being part of the game is important. And then I think the camaraderie that you have with your fellow officials. Your part of a small group. You know, we’re the third team out on the field on Friday night and the job that we do is important.”

Registration is open with the LHSOA, and they are only a few weeks away from the first local meeting of the season.
They will have their first meeting for the 2022 season on Wednesday, July 13th at 6 PM at Pineville High School. Registration will start at 5:30. AFOA dues are $20 and they will cover the registration process with the state. State dues are $52

You May Also Like

Northwestern State prepared for busy week starting with doubleheader at Jackson State

Jeff Barnd

New Orleans Saints agree to two-year contract with Drew Brees

Jeff Barnd

Local Baseball Team Headed to Little League World Series

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *