Alexandria Football Officials Association looking for referees
Jeff Ryan, Alexandria Football Referee, says “still being part of the game is important. And then I think the camaraderie that you have with your fellow officials. Your part of a small group. You know, we’re the third team out on the field on Friday night and the job that we do is important.”
Registration is open with the LHSOA, and they are only a few weeks away from the first local meeting of the season.
They will have their first meeting for the 2022 season on Wednesday, July 13th at 6 PM at Pineville High School. Registration will start at 5:30. AFOA dues are $20 and they will cover the registration process with the state. State dues are $52