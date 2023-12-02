Alexandria Fire Department responds to three structure fires in 24 hours

ALEXANDRIA, La – Within 24 hours the Alexandria Fire Department responded to three structure fires including one that resulted in an injury to a firefighter.

On November 29, 2023, at 11:03 AM, the Alexandria Fire Department was dispatched to the La Quinta Inn and Suites on West Calhoun Drive in reference to a hotel room on fire. The fire was brought under control by the building’s fire protection system. The first arriving firefighters verified the fire was contained while other firefighters assisted the occupants in evacuation. Once the situation was determined to be safe, the scene was released, and the investigation revealed an electrical issue with the room’s air conditioning unit.

The second structure fire AFD responded to on the Nov. 29, was the largest. AFD was dispatched to the Guest House Inn and Suites on North MacArthur Drive at 1:46 PM in reference to a structure fire. The first unit arrived within three minutes.

Upon arrival to the scene, the Assistant Chief called three additional alarms. Alexandria Fire Department had six engine companies, three aerial companies, two district chief units, and a fire investigating unit on scene. Rapides Parish Fire District No: 2 was also dispatched by Rapides Parish Communication Center to provide additional support.

The Alexandria Police Department utilized a thermal imaging drone to assist in suppression efforts due to the low visibility from the dense smoke. The fire was brought under control after an hour and fifteen minutes.

One firefighter was transported to a local hospital for an injury that occurred while fighting the fire. The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office assisted in the investigation. The cause of the fire was determined to have been human intervention.

Eyewitnesses at the scene told our team they believed to have seen a body pulled from the building as well. AFD and Alexandria Police department have not confirmed the eyewitness report.

On Nov. 30, around 6 A.M. AFD was dispatched to a residential fire on Chester Street. The fire was brought under control within five minutes of dispatch and upon investigation deemed to have been caused by an electrical event in the attic of the building.

The residence was occupied at the time of the fire, and everyone was able to exit the building without injury due to an operating smoke detector.

-30-