Alexandria Fire Department rescues residents from flooded neighborhood

The Alexandria Fire Department rescued a number of residents from a neighborhood near Prescott Road that was heavily flooded.

The residents were transported to the Bolton Community Center, which opened up as an emergency shelter as water levels began to rise around the area.

Rainfall caused a number of vehicles and homes to take on water. And although water in some areas is subsiding the City of Alexandria is urging residents to stay off the roads and out of the way of first responders and utility crews as they continue power restoration and rescue efforts.