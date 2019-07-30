Tuesday, July 30, 2019
Latest:
Local Headlines 

Alexandria Fire Department rescues residents from flooded neighborhood

Jojuana Phillips 0 Comments

The Alexandria Fire Department rescued a number of residents from a neighborhood near Prescott Road that was heavily flooded.

The residents were transported to the Bolton Community Center, which opened up as an emergency shelter as water levels began to rise around the area.

Rainfall caused a number of vehicles and homes to take on water. And although water in some areas is subsiding the City of Alexandria is urging residents to stay off the roads and out of the way of first responders and utility crews as they continue power restoration and rescue efforts.

Prescott Road rescues

VIDEO: Alexandria Fire Department rescuing residents from the Prescott Road area.

Posted by KLAX 31 on Tuesday, July 30, 2019

You May Also Like

RPSO Searches for Runaway Juvenile

KLAX TV, ABC 31 1

Funeral Arrangements to Be Held Thursday for Deceased Soldier

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Funeral Arrangements to Be Held Thursday for Deceased Soldier

Teenager Charged with Multitude of Crimes

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Teenager Charged with Multitude of Crimes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

July 24th Update - Message From Northwest Broadcasting CEO Brian Brady Re: DIRECTV