Alexandria Fire Department celebrating National First Responders Day
In celebration of National First Responders day, Academy Sports and Outdoors donated a $1,500 Academy gift card to the Alexandria Fire Department. Representatives from the Alexandria Fire Department will have the opportunity to shop the store for new gear and equipment.
Additionally, Academy Sports + Outdoors is offering military and first responders 10% off purchases in store and online from Oct 24 – Nov 14 as a thank you for their service.