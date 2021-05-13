Alexandria Drug Trafficker Sentenced to Federal Prison

ALEXANDRIA, La. – Derrick Dwayne Thomas, 46, of Alexandria, Louisiana, was

sentenced today by United States District Judge Dee D. Drell to 63 months in prison,

followed by 4 years of supervised release, on drug trafficking charges, announced Acting

United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook.

On May 6, 2020, a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Thomas

with possession with intent to distribute heroin and distribution of controlled substances.

Thomas appeared in United States District Court on January 8, 2021 and pleaded guilty

to the charge of possession with intent to distribute heroin. Evidence at the guilty plea

hearing revealed that on January 31, 2020, law enforcement officers in Alexandria,

Louisiana executed a search warrant for property on Brooks Boulevard in Alexandria

where Thomas resided, as well as Thomas’ vehicle.

A search of Thomas’ vehicle revealed five cellular telephones located near the

driver’s seat. During the search of the residence, officers found numerous prescription

bottles, which were not prescribed to Thomas or any residents of the home, as well as

large sums of cash. Officers also found a lockable Tupperware container inside a small

ice chest in a closet and inside the container was a plastic bag containing a brown powder,

suspected to be heroin. Thomas admitted to purchasing the heroin which was later tested

by a laboratory and confirmed to be heroin with an approximate weight of 477.30 grams.

The FBI, Louisiana State Police, and Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted the

investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney John W. Nickel prosecuted the case.