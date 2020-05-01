Alexandria Dixie Girls 2020 Softball Season Cancellation
|Alexandria, LA – Due to safety concerns associated with the Covid-19 pandemic, the Alexandria Dixie Girls Softball (ADGS) will be canceling the 2020 season.
Keith “Skip” Fox, ADGS Board President stated “After consulting with the city of Alexandria, and Louisiana Dixie Girls Softball, we felt this would be the best decision to insure the safety of the players and parents. We know the players were looking forward to the season and are hoping to reconvene again in 2021. Thank you for your understanding and remain safe!”
Players will be fully refunded for any previously paid registration fees.
|Alexandria Dixie Softball, is a local chapter of the national Dixie Softball Inc. (DSI), a youth softball program for girls eighteen (18) years of age and younger, playing on a scaled-down diamond to meet the physical development of the growing child. The purpose of the program is to provide recreation activities for as many as possible with emphasis on local league play rather than tournament play.
