Alexandria City Offices Closed for Independence Day

Alexandria, La. June 29, 2021) — The City of Alexandria Customer Service office, City Hall, the Animal Shelter, Zoo and other city offices and departments will be closed on Monday, July 5, 2021, in observance of Independence Day.

ATRANS bus service, however, will not run on Saturday, July 3, but will resume regular service on Monday, July 5.

The sanitation schedule will run as follows: • Monday, July 5 – no pickup •

Tuesday, July 6 – Monday’s pickup •

Wednesday, July 7 – Tuesday’s pickup •

Thursday, July 8 – regular pickup •

Friday, July 9 – regular pickup

Please remember it is illegal to set off fireworks within the city limits.