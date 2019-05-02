Alexandria City council votes in favor of local minimum wage control

The Alexandria City Council held a meeting Tuesday evening and voted in favor of House Bill 422, which supports local control over minimum wage and paid leave.

House Bill 422 would overturn a decades old state law that bans cities and parishes from setting their own labor standards.

Louisiana currently has no paid family leave law and is one of five states with no state minimum wage. The state defaults to the federal minimum of $7.25 an hour, which has not changed since 2009.

A number of citizens attended the meeting to express their concerns and support of the bill. A hearing will take place in the state legislature next month.

Kenya Slaughter, a local Dollar General employee and supporter of the bill, attended the meeting. You can watch the video below to hear her concerns and opinions.