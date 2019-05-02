Thursday, May 2, 2019
Latest:
Community News 

Alexandria City council votes in favor of local minimum wage control

Jojuana Phillips 0 Comments

The Alexandria City Council held a meeting Tuesday evening and voted in favor of House Bill 422, which supports local control over minimum wage and paid leave.

House Bill 422 would overturn a decades old state law that bans cities and parishes from setting their own labor standards.

Louisiana currently has no paid family leave law and is one of five states with no state minimum wage. The state defaults to the federal minimum of $7.25 an hour, which has not changed since 2009.

A number of citizens attended the meeting to express their concerns and support of the bill. A hearing will take place in the state legislature next month.

Kenya Slaughter, a local Dollar General employee and supporter of the bill, attended the meeting.  You can watch the video below to hear her concerns and opinions.

You May Also Like

Register Kids Now for Summer Safari

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Register Kids Now for Summer Safari

Natchitoches Recreation and Parks Dept. to Host Coat and Toy Drive

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Natchitoches Recreation and Parks Dept. to Host Coat and Toy Drive

Jeff Hall Wins in Special Election

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Jeff Hall Wins in Special Election

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEW April 5th - Update: Message From Northwest Broadcasting CEO Brian Brady Re: DIRECTV