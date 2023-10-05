Alexandria City Council Votes Down Ordinance to Change Ambulance Service

It was a hot discussion at the Alexandria City Council meeting last night of an ordinance that would have allowed multiple ambulance providers to operate in the city. ABC News Joel Massey was there and has this report.

It was a narrow 4 to 3 vote to kill an ordinance that would have allowed other ambulance providers to respond to calls in the city. The decision keeps in effect Alexandria’s contract with Acadian Ambulance only, effectively shutting out MedExpress or any other providers. Councilman Reddex Washington introduced the ordinance wanting the quickest possible response for citizens.

“If my mama or daddy need a service provider to come to them, as long as they are certified whatever all the certifications are, as long as they have those, I don’t care the name of the company.”

Employees of MedExpress who voiced their concerns walked out after the vote.

Council President Lee Rubin admits he hasn’t made up his mind on favoring a single user or multiple providers but wants to honor the contract in force with Acadian because:

“If I was on the other side of this I would have filed suit in a New York second… When you have legal advice and you break that legal advice your personally responsible for those things.”

This is the second time in the last two years that the council has put forth an ordinance to remove themselves from Acadian’s contract. The company has been the sole provider for 29 years.

“We’ve had incidents where people have waited 45 minutes for emergency calls not just emergency calls, non emergency calls we’ve had people waiting hours.”

Officials from Acadian Ambulance say they’ve done their job.

Washington Cynthia Perry and Gary Johnson voted in favor, while Rubin, Chuck Fowler, Jim Villard and Lissie Felter voted in opposition. However, prior that vote, a resolution added to the agenda last week sought to prevent the council from even discussing the change. Felter was the deciding vote allowing the council to debate the topic.

“The reason I wanted to discuss this resolution is because emergency services are extremely important and no one can argue with that you’re talking about life or death situations… my fear or my concern is not rushing into a decision that could have potential problems or issues.”

The Rapides Parish Police Jury will put together a committee considering Ambulance providers Parish wide when Acadian’s contract expires.

“Right now to me it’s not a matter of letting the police jury make the decision we’re a part of the decision when we’re saying we’re going to go with the parish for our provider.”

District G Vice President of the Police Jury Sean McGlothilin on getting bids:

“The competition’s fine but let’s put the competition in your RFP it would be careless and reckless to bring other ambulance companies into the Alexandria city limits.”

Shocola Jones is working to have the mayor, Rubin and Villard removed from office.

Jones said, “June 13th of this year Marcus Adkins was killed, Acadian was dispatched to come out there … hold on you cut me off before I know you’re a little salty about the recall but it’s my turn wait your turn!”

But before her three minutes were up, Rubin asked Alexandria Police Officers to remove her from the room.

Leaving she shouted, “But you tell Marcus Atkin’s son when Acadian didn’t show up, what was the resolution to it!”

Mayor Jacques Roy was absent from the meeting except to make brief remarks on entering into a subscription agreement with a company providing policy and training materials for the fire department, especially in regard to use of force standards.

The mayor’s office, Rubin and Villard had no comment on the recall.