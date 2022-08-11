Alexandria City Council Holds Public Forum on Crime, Public Safety

The Alexandria City Council held a public forum last night on public safety, crime and possible solutions to the issues. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey has more on what was said and reactions from the council and the mayor.

One resident said, “Not everybody has resources but we do have each other. We work together, so my solution is that we should build our children love them, love our children.”

There were a lot of different opinions and emotions from the citizens who spoke on the problem of crime in Alexandria. People are angry and scared about their community and wanting the administration to work together to find solutions.

“What comes to mind to me is you mentioned Jackson Street cruisers you know the police would come and just get on the loudspeaker and say clear the lot and so I guess I don’t understand why that can’t be done.”

One resident addressed a murder that happened yesterday and had questions on why the police were slow to respond.

“There was a murder last night on Rapides Avenue in which the police had just left and they heard the shots they couldn’t have made it within a mile and yet they didn’t come back until that man was dead.”

Another resident emphasized the importance of engaging with children when they are young.

“Crime starts in the youth talk to these babies talk to the youth talk to these babies. Not saying you can do it all and they can give you an idea of what they want.”

Councilman Reddex Washington said there is plenty of work to be done.

“We haven’t hit that magic button that’s going to stop crime but we have heard more from our citizens of Alexandria”

Council President Catherine Davidson said there needs to be positive activities for youth as well as enforcement and possible new rules such as a curfew.

“There are carrots and sticks. Enforcing a curfew putting cameras, doing a street team those are sticks. I think that we have carrots too. What is the programming for our community centers, why aren’t they open and if they are they’re just not open at the right times. Having a community center open from eight to four doesn’t really help our youth right.”

Mayor Jeff Hall spoke about the importance of bringing back community policing when the numbers of Alexandria Police increase.

“So when we get back to up to an ample number we’ll be able to institute that component of community policing, community policing is most viable.”

“I’m not here to bash anyone, I’m not here to blame anyone, I’m here to be a vessel.”

You heard that citizens willingness to be a part of the solution. There was a lot of that sentiment expressed last night as well as frustration with the seemingly slow progress of things changing in regards to policing and community activities being available. We’ll see how this meeting changes that.

Both the council and the administration said this meeting was a positive step toward better public safety. They will address concerns raised at the next council meeting.