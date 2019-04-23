Tuesday, April 23, 2019
Latest:
Business News 

Alexandria based Red River Bank plans to go public

KLAX TV, ABC 31 0 Comments

https://www.redriverbank.net/media-relations/041119.asp

Red River Bancshares Inc., which is based in Alexandria and has Red River Bank branches across the state, plans to go public with a stock offering.

The company said Thursday that it has filed documents with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for the proposed initial public offering of shares of its common stock. A portion of the shares will be issued and sold by the company and a portion sold by certain shareholders. The number of shares to be offered and price range have not yet been determined. The company has applied to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RRBI.

You May Also Like

Syrah Resources Selects Vidalia For Graphite Processing Facility

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Syrah Resources Selects Vidalia For Graphite Processing Facility

Salsa Company Opens Production Facility in Plaucheville

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Salsa Company Opens Production Facility in Plaucheville

CLECO Announces Key Leadership Additions

Jojuana Phillips 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEW April 5th - Update: Message From Northwest Broadcasting CEO Brian Brady Re: DIRECTV