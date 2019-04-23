Alexandria based Red River Bank plans to go public

https://www.redriverbank.net/media-relations/041119.asp

Red River Bancshares Inc., which is based in Alexandria and has Red River Bank branches across the state, plans to go public with a stock offering.

The company said Thursday that it has filed documents with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for the proposed initial public offering of shares of its common stock. A portion of the shares will be issued and sold by the company and a portion sold by certain shareholders. The number of shares to be offered and price range have not yet been determined. The company has applied to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RRBI.