Alex WinterFete
The City Of Alexandria-Continuing in the spirit of Alex WinterFete we are hosting an event called Alex WinterFete Wonder Lane from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in Downtown Alexandria.
This safe drive-through experience has been created to offer families and children something to look forward to this holiday season. The route begins on Murray St. and continues down 3rd St to Johnston St.
The experience will include holiday lights, Santa and Mrs. Claus, music and special surprises!!
The experience will include holiday lights, Santa and Mrs. Claus, music and special surprises!!
https://youtu.be/bwm74KF4caM