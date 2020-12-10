Thursday, December 10, 2020
Latest:
Local Headlines 

Alex WinterFete

Char Thomas 0 Comments
The City Of Alexandria-Continuing in the spirit of Alex WinterFete we are hosting an event called Alex WinterFete Wonder Lane from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in Downtown Alexandria.⭐️
This safe drive-through experience has been created to offer families and children something to look forward to this holiday season. The route begins on Murray St. and continues down 3rd St to Johnston St. 🎄
The experience will include holiday lights, Santa and Mrs. Claus, music and special surprises!!

https://youtu.be/bwm74KF4caM

You May Also Like

Police Jury Issues Statement Regarding DA Suit

KLAX-TV ABC 31

Narcotics Arrest

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Pineville Man Arrested in Natchitoches on Drug Charges

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ATTENTION DISH customers, despite KLAX TV's best efforts to stay on the air, DISH is threatening to drop this channel. If this happens, you can no longer see your favorite programming live on DISH. Call dish today at 1-800-333-3474 and tell them to stop the blackouts!