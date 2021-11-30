Alex WinterFete, 12 Nights of Christmas Highlight Holiday Event Schedule

Alexandria, La. (November 24, 2021) — The 12 Nights of Christmas activities for 2021 have been set, the City of Alexandria will host the annual Alex WinterFete Dec. 9-12, the Holiday Light Safari begins Friday at the Alexandria Zoo and city workers are busy putting holiday displays and lights in place for the holiday season.

“We’re very excited to be able to offer the full Alexandria WinterFete celebration, as well as the annual Christmas parade, again this year,” explained Alexandria Mayor Jeffrey W. Hall. “WinterFete is a wonderful way to celebrate the blessings of the holiday season. We’re also excited for the full return of other traditional holiday events, including the 12 Nights of Christmas and the Holiday Light Safari at the Alexandria Zoo. We’ll all enjoy Thanksgiving on Thursday, and then our Christmas activities start Friday night at the Zoo and then Saturday with the first of the 12 Nights of Christmas activities.”

Alex WinterFete will be held Dec. 9-12, starting with the lighting of the city Christmas Tree at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, and wrapping up with the Christmas Parade at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12. For a full list of activities visit www.alexwinterfete.com.

Events for the 12 Nights of Christmas include:

1. Nov. 27 – Red River Dance Presents “The Nutcracker” – 7 p.m. at Coughlin-Saunders Performing Arts Center

2. Nov. 30 – LSUA Presents “Christmas on the Quad” – 5 p.m. at LSUA

3. Dec. 2 – Calvary Baptist Church Presents “A Calvary Christmas” – 7 p.m. Calvary Baptist Church

4. Dec. 3 – T.R.E.E. House Children’s Museum Presents “Christmas in Candyland” – 6 p.m. at the T.R.E.E. House

5. Dec. 4 – Get To The Pointe Ballet Academy Presents “Rudolph” – 7 p.m. Hearn Stage; Old Fashioned Christmas at Kent House, 4 p.m. at Kent Plantation House

6. Dec. 5 – Pentecostals of Alexandria Present “A Christmas Concert Featuring Anthony Evans” – 6 p.m. at the Pentecostals of Alexandria church; First United Methodist Church Presents “Live Nativity,” 6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church on Jackson Street; YWCA Presents Teddy Bear Tea at the Hotel Bentley, 12:30 p.m.; Rapides Symphony Orchestra Presents “’Tis The Season,” 2:30 p.m. at the Coughlin-Saunders Performing Arts Center

7. Dec. 9 – Lighting of Alexandria Christmas Tree/WinterFete Begins, 5 p.m. Downtown Mini-Park

8. Dec. 10 – City of Pineville Presents the “2021 Christmas Parade” – 7 p.m. Downtown Pineville

9. Dec. 11 – A Tuna Christmas – 7 p.m. Hearn Stage; Alex WinterFete Fireworks over the Red River, 10 p.m. Downtown

10. Dec. 17 – Alexandria Senior High Theater Presents “Christmas Under The Stars: A Musical Celebration” – 7 p.m. at the Coughlin-Saunders Performing Arts Center

11. Dec. 18 – Alexandria Museum of Art Presents “Holiday Homecoming Concert,” – 6 p.m. at Alexandria Museum of Art; Our Lady of Prompt Succor Church Presents “Come Home for Christmas Concert Featuring Josh Blakesley” – 6:30 p.m. at Divine Providence Center

12. Dec. 22 – Holiday Light Safari at Alexandria Zoo – 5:30 p.m. at the Alexandria Zoo

The Alexandria Zoo will host the traditional Holiday Light Safari starting at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26 and continuing through the end of the year. For a complete list of dates and times please visit www.thealexandriazoo.com.