Alex Winter Fete Magic Begins November 29th

Alexandria will be able to step into a magical experience in Downtown Alexandria. This year will see the return of several favorite attractions along with some new events and hidden activities for everyone to enjoy. This winter celebration is FREE to all ages with numerous must-see events.

Ice Skating

Thursday, November 29 from 6:00PM – 10:00PM

Friday, November 30 from 5:00PM – 11:00PM

Saturday, December 1 from 10:00AM – 10:00PM

Holiday Shopping

Friday, November 30 from 5:00PM – 11:00PM

Saturday, December 1 from 10:00AM – 10:00PM

Sidewalks, green spaces, and the streets of Downtown Alexandria will come alive with 100’s of local and regional participating artists, vendors, and performers showcasing their talent.

Indie Village

Friday, November 30 from 5:00PM – 11:00PM

Saturday, December 1 from 10:00AM – 10:00PM

Enjoy live music, food, art, vendors, and more only from the locals. Celebrate the independent culture and fun that can only be experienced downtown.

Snow Alley

Friday, November 30 from 5:00PM – 11:00PM

Saturday, December 1 from 10:00AM – 10:00PM

Across from Santa’s Village is Snow Alley with plenty of real snow and excitement for people of all ages.

Live Music

Thursday, November 29 from 6:00PM – 10:00PM

Friday, November 30 from 5:00PM – 11:00PM

Saturday, December 1 from 10:00AM – 10:00PM

Frosted Presented by Atwood’s Bakery

Friday, November 30 and Saturday, December 1, 2018

Decorate your own fresh cookies with Frosted presented by Atwood’s Bakery

Spectacular Fireworks Show

Friday, November 30, 2018

Join us for the ultimate winter celebration with fireworks show you won’t want to miss.

The Luminary Procession by the Alexandria Museum of Art

Friday, November 30, 2018

Horse & Buggy Rides

Thursday, November 29 from 6:00PM – 10:00PM

Friday, November 30 from 5:00PM – 11:00PM

Saturday, December 1 from 10:00AM – 10:00PM

Polar Express

Thursday, November 29 from 6:00PM – 10:00PM

Friday, November 30 from 5:00PM – 11:00PM

Saturday, December 1 from 10:00AM – 10:00PM

Special Activities

Thursday, November 29 from 6:00PM – 10:00PM

Friday, November 30 from 5:00PM – 11:00PM

Saturday, December 1 from 10:00AM – 10:00PM

There’s always something happening at Alex Winter Fete. Join us each day for exciting spectacles such as stilt walkers, balloon animals, magic, and much more.