Alex Winter Fete Improves Quality of Life for Central Louisiana

The City of Alexandria and the Pineville Convention and Visitor’s Bureau hosted a press conference to announce plans for the 2022 AlexWinter Fete.

The award-winning festival is back for its 8th year.

Mayor of Alexandria Jeff Hall says, “It brings value from a community standpoint because it gives people a chance to do things. At the same time, the arts and crafts have the opportunity to sell and share their products or their crafts and more than anything else, it brings community together, that’s the key thing.”

The Alex Winter Fete is a time for people to experience ice skating for the first time, see Santa Clause, enjoy live concerts, and listen to holiday music.

Interim Director of the Community Services Division Marvinette Holly says, “Economically, it impacts our community through sales tax, by people coming in, staying in hotels, spending money in the businesses with the vendors. It gives our community a sense of good quality of life, it starts off the Christmas holiday season, so the community looks forward to this festival.”

Marvinette Holly says she looks forward to seeing the community’s reaction to all their hard work.

“We are aggressively planning and selecting the entertainment. We are just very excited over here and busy trying to get this done.”

Alex Winter Fete gets people out in the open to have a fun-filled family experience.

The festival will have 3 days of fun in downtown Alexandria from December 8th to December 11th.