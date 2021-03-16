Alarming increase of opioid related emergency room visits

(Alexandria, LA) The CHRISTUS Cabrini ER noticed an alarming rise in deadly overdoses related to a dangerous and potent opioid called Carfentanil.

Carfentanil is a synthetic opioid that is 10,000 times more potent than morphine and 100 times more potent than fentanyl, which itself is 50 times more potent than heroin.

Those affected range in age from under 18 to early 60s.

Officials and Medical experts are warning residents to look out for signs and dangers of this drug.