Ainsley’s Angels Empower Differently Abled Individuals in 5K Run

Ainsley’s Angels hosts running events for people with special needs.

This organization gives people a chance to make a difference.

Ainsley’s Angels empower differently abled individuals to run.

Ainsley was the first to roll with the wind in a wheelchair.

Jason Tassin is a local ambassador who built a chapter of Ainsley’s Angels in CENLA.

His goal is to celebrate inclusion and bring awareness to the organization.

He has bonded with these individuals because of the 5K runs.

Egbert Jakobs loves to share his passion of sports with differently abled individuals.

It gives him joy to push them over the finish line in their wheelchairs.

He is proud to help them overcome their physical challenges.

In March, Ainsley’s Angels showed up with over 50 riders, walkers, and runners.

They raised money for the Angel Color Run at Grace Christian School.

All proceeds went directly to the ambassadorship.

Getting involved is a great way to invest positive energy into individuals with special needs.

Their next 5k Run will be on May 14th at Fort Randolph. They will have an Indian Creek Decathlon in June.