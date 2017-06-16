On May 28th , 2017, a complaint was made with the Sheriff’s Office in reference to an aggravated assault of a juvenile that occurred in victims home. According to the initial report, the suspect, identified as Lance Mackenzie Jeansonne, 19 of Deville, was visiting the victim with another friend. According to witnesses, there was a discussion between the victim and the suspect when the suspect allegedly, without provocation, pointed a firearm at the juvenile while making a verbal threat. Deputies attempted to locate Jeansonne that day but were unable to do so. The case was assigned to detectives from the Kolin Sub-station for further investigation. Through their investigation, detectives were able to establish probable cause that supported the original allegation. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Jeansonne for 1 count of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm and 1 count of Cruelty to Juveniles. On June 13th , 2017, Jeansonne was located and arrested by detectives from without incident and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. Jeansonne was later released on a $4,000.00 bond.

Arrestee: Lance Mackenzie Jeansonne, 19 Deville, LA

Charges: 1 count Aggravated Assault w/a Firearm

1 count Cruelty to Juveniles