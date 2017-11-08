After Investigation, Arrest of Two People on Drug Charges

Press Release – An investigation by the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Louisiana Probation and Parole resulted in the arrest of two people. Ruel Rather, 39 years old, of Dry Prong, was arrested for Possession of C.D.S. II (crystal methamphetamine), Possession of C.D.S. IV (Clonazepam), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Tonia Farahar, 44 years old, of Pineville, was arrested for Possession of C.D.S. II (crystal methamphetamine) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.