After Foot Chase Arrest made in Stolen Belongings

Press Release – The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call of an unwanted person in someone’s house. The caller said that she had told the person in the past that he was not welcome. When asked why he was in the home, he said that he was broke and hungry. The homeowner gave him $20 and began walking to the kitchen to get food. The suspect then grabbed her purse and cell phone and ran from the house. Corporal Blake Arrant and Deputy Harry Robertson located the suspect later that day and arrested him after a foot chase.

Anthony Barron, 24 years old, of Baton Rouge, was arrested for Simple Burglary, Flight from an Officer, and Entry on or Remaining After Being Forbidden.