Natchitoches Man Arrested Following Traffic Stop on Narcotics Charges

Press Release – Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force Agents arrest a Natchitoches man on narcotics and charges.

According to a Task Force official, on 2/23/2018 NMJDTF arrested Kendrick Aaron B/M 24 of Natchitoches LA. for possession of methamphetamine and marijuana during a traffic stop in Natchitoches LA.

On 02/23/2018, Agents of NMJDTF Criminal Patrol Unit conducted a traffic stop on a gray Chevrolet Impala on Highway 504 near the intersection of Highway 3278 for having illegal window tint and improper lane usage. Agents made contact with the driver of the vehicle, Kendrick Aaron Jr. and two passengers. During the traffic stop, while speaking to the occupants, agents on scene could smell the odor of suspected green marijuana coming from the interior of the vehicle. Agents asked the occupants about the odor and the driver, Kendrick Aaron stated that he smoked in the vehicle prior to the traffic stop. Agents then detained the subjects and conducted a search of the vehicle due to the plain odor of green marijuana and the driver admitting to smoking marijuana inside the vehicle.

As a result of the search agents seized the following items:

Approximately 6.2 ounces of suspected Crystal Methamphetamine

Approximately 50 grams of suspected high grade marijuana

A digital scale

$3,175.00 in US Currency

After locating the suspected narcotics, Agents then Mirandized all occupants of the vehicle. Agents then conducted a road side interview of each occupant. During this time, Mr. Aaron stated that all the suspected narcotics belonged to him (Aaron).

Agents then placed Mr. Aaron under arrest for violating the following:

Possession with the intent to distribute CDS Schedule II (Methamphetamine)

Possession with the intent to distribute CDS Schedule I (Marijuana)

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Illegal Window Tint

Mr. Aaron was then placed in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center. During the booking process at the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center Aaron attempted to escape out of the facility. Aaron was captured by the NPDC correction deputies and TF agents while he was attempting to climb the fence. Aaron was charged with Simple escape in addition to the above listed charges.

The Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force would like to thank the Citizens of Natchitoches for their support. Many times an investigation begins with a simple phone call or tip from a concerned citizen. For this reason the Task Force encourages all citizens to report any crimes in their neighborhoods anonymously by calling 318-357-2248, The Natchitoches Police Department, or the Natchitoches Parish Sheriffs Office.