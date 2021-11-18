AFCO Industries Earns Small Business Award from CLTCC and Manufacturing Extension Partnership of Louisiana

Alexandria, Louisiana, November 16, 2021 — AFCO Industries, a Manufacturing Extension Partner with Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC), has been named the Louisiana Technical & Community College System Manufacturing Extension Partnership of Louisiana (MEPOL) Louisiana Small Business for 2021.

The award was presented by Louisiana Economic Development (LED) and the U.S. Small Business Administration at the Louisiana Small Business Awards ceremony hosted by LED Secretary Don Pierson. The awards are presented annually to recognize business owners who exemplify Louisiana’s entrepreneurial spirit. “Our partnerships with MEPOL and CLTCC enable AFCO to achieve our strategic goal of hiring and training the best workforce in Alexandria.

They are committed to developing and delivering impactful programs for the manufacturing community in central Louisiana. We are fortunate to have this talented group of professionals so totally engaged in our success,” said Don Fowler, President of AFCO Industries. “Don Fowler and the team at AFCO are wonderful partners for our manufacturing program,” said CLTCC Chancellor Dr. Jimmy Sawtelle. “The Alexandria-based company, which is employee owned and celebrating its 75th anniversary, recently expanded its operations locally. They are creating new manufacturing opportunities for local workers, and CLTCC is proud to partner with them to train people for high-paying, in-demand career opportunities.” Pierson noted that LED and the Louisiana Small Business Development Center Network served 17,534 small businesses and individuals last year, directly resulting in 2,136 new jobs, 2,111 retained jobs and the launch of 134 new businesses representing more than $93 million in capital formation. “The CLTCC-AFCO partnership exemplifies how MEP positively impacts manufacturing expansion and overall economic development in our region,” said CLTCC’s Vice Chancellor of Workforce Solutions and LCTCS MEP of Louisiana regional representative, Misty Slayter.