ADVANCE Program seeking applicants for annual summer session

NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University will host the 29th summer session of the ADVANCE Program for Young Scholars July 9 – 29.

ADVANCE is a three-week residential program that offers a demanding and exciting curriculum for gifted or talented students who will enter grades eight–12 next fall. The learning environment at the program is designed to motivate and challenge students and set them on a path toward a lifetime of high academic achievement. Students enroll in a single course for three weeks of in-depth study. They attend 106 hours of class during the program and cover an entire years’ worth of high school material or a semester of college level material.

Last year, ADVANCE drew students from throughout Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi and four other states.

Admittance to ADVANCE is based on minimum ACT or SAT scores. If students have not taken the ACT or SAT, or their scores did not meet or surpass ADVANCE’s eligibility criteria, they may apply through the program’s Alternate Admissions Policy. Courses are being offered in areas including the humanities, mathematics, natural sciences with laboratory components and computer science.

While the academic program at ADVANCE is top-notch, the residential program sets ADVANCE apart from other similar summer programs. The residential assistants (RAs) offer a wide variety of social and recreational activities to assist students in forming lasting friendships, strengthen the ADVANCE community and help all students have a great time.

Those who attended the program maintain a deep loyalty toward ADVANCE and want other prospective students to be aware of it. Former ADVANCE student and staff member Vera Herbert made a video that may be viewed at advance.nsula.edu.

“I just wanted to make a video to show everybody that ADVANCE is an awesome place and that three weeks can really be the catalyst that can change your life, ” said Herbert, who served as the teaching assistant for the ADVANCE film studies class for four years and is a writer and producer for the hit NBC show This Is Us.

ADVANCE is a collaborative program with Duke University’s Talent Identification Program (Duke TIP) and Northwestern State assumes full responsibility for the instruction, administration and outcomes of the program.

Applications are now being accepted for qualified students. For further information visit advance.nsula.edu or call (318) 357-4500.