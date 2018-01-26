The Central Louisiana Technical Community College Natchitoches Campus and Northwestern State University will host an open house for students interested in participating in the Advance Manufacturing Technician program in which students can earn an associate degree from NSU while taking classes and working part-time at a sponsoring manufacturing facility.

The Open House will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 1 at CLTCC Natchitoches, located at 6587 Hwy. 1 Bypass next to Natchitoches Central High School.

Through the AMT program, students work part-time at a manufacturing facility and take relevant courses part-time at CLTCC. After completing the program, the student has the option to apply the associate degree towards a bachelor’s degree in engineering technology at Northwestern State. Students gain not only work skills, but also soft skills in written and verbal communication, dress code and interacting with management. Program participants must meet eligibility requirements.

The program is supported by the Natchitoches Community Alliance Foundation and is made possible through agreements with five sponsoring manufacturers, Alliance Compressors, RoyOMartin, Pilgrim’s, Boise Cascade and Stella-Jones. Administrators estimate there are about 2,000 jobs in central Louisiana that need to be filled.

For more information on the Open House, contact Cade Stepp at steppj@nsula.edu or (318) 357-4612 or Laurie Morrow at lauriemorrow@cltcc.edu or (318) 357-3162. Participants can also register for the Open House online at www.nsula.edu/futurestudents.