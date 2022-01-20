Advance Child Care Tax Credit payments ended in 2021

For six months last year, most households with kids received a monthly cash deposit from the increased advanced child tax credit — up to $300 per child.

The payments came through typically around this time — but not this month. And some families had come to depend on that extra money.

They were part of a one-year expansion of the child tax credit that also increased the amount of the credit and expanded eligibility to the poorest families. So far, Congress has not made any move to extend those changes.

The Build Back Better bill did not pass in December.

https://www.marketplace.org/2022/01/17/increased-child-care-tax-credit-has-ended-now/