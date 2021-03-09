Adults of all ages who meet specific criteria that put them at increase risk for severe illness from the novel coronavirus can now get vaccinated
Individuals 16 and older for the Pfizer vaccine or 18 and older for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines with the following conditions:
moderate to severe asthma
cerebrovascular disease
cystic fibrosis
hypertension or high blood pressure
immunocompromised state from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids or use of other immune weakening medicines
neurologic conditions, such as dementia
liver disease
overweight
pulmonary fibrosis
thalassemia
type 1 diabetes mellitus
Vaccines would also be available to anyone in the same age group who works in a congregate living facility, such as a jail, shelter or group.
