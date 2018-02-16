CLTCC, Other Colleges/Universities Team Up to Host Adjunct Faculty Job Fair

Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC), Northwestern State University (NSU) Cenla Campus, and Upper Iowa University (UIU) are teaming up to host an Adjunct Faculty Job Fair in an effort to recruit qualified instructors to teach a variety of college courses for their respective schools.

The Adjunct Faculty Job Fair is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 27 at the Learning Center for Rapides Parish from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Regent’s room.

The colleges and universities are seeking talented instructors who are committed to providing students with the best learning experience possible. Positions are needed for various types of classes – face-to-face, compressed video, online and hybrid. A master’s degree in the specific discipline, or a master’s degree in any discipline with 18 graduate hours in the specific discipline is required. Interested applicants should bring copies of his or her resume.

“The purpose is to build a pool of talented instructors for part-time faculty positions,” said Justina Salassi, Coordinator of General and Developmental Education at CLTCC. “The subject areas where adjuncts are needed will vary depending on the college; however, we all need adjunct faculty. For example, CLTCC needs adjunct faculty to teach general education courses such as math, English, history, psychology and more.”

For more information about the job fair, contact Justina Salassi at 318-487-5443, ext. 1139.