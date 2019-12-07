Adebutu’s career night leads #11 LSUA in RRAC opening win

Tyler, Texas – For the second time this season, the #11 LSUA men’s basketball team saw its single game three-point shots made record get tied, this time as Jordan Adebutu stepped up with nine made threes to propel the Generals to a 106-98 win in the RRAC opener against (RV) Texas College Thursday night at Gus Taylor Gymnasium.

W-L TEAM 1 2 F 8-3, 1-0 RRAC #11 LSU Alexandria (La.) 51 55 106 6-5, 0-1 RRAC (RV) Texas College 47 51 98

How It Happened:

The Generals had a bit of a slow start, finding itself down eight for a good part of the early portion of the first half. But a three-pointer by Anthony Stove cut the eight point deficit down to 25-20 and got the offense rolling for LSUA, marking the first three points of a 15-1 Generals run that Julian Torres capped with a put back off of a miss for a 32-26 LSUA lead with seven minutes remaining in the first half. The Generals led 51-47 at halftime. The game really got blown open early in the second half as a three pointer by Adebutu grew the Generals lead from four to seven points and started an 18-4 Generals run that gave LSUA a 71-53 lead with just less than 14 minutes left as Chris Vickers nailed a long distance shot of his own. The LSUA lead peaked a few possessions later on a Montrey Thomas, Jr. made three that gave the Generals a 19-point lead at 74-55 with just more than 13 minutes left. Texas College fought to cut it all the way down to six points, but with only seconds remaining, that would be as close as the Steers would get.

Coach’s Take:

“I’m happy for the win, but not with how we played towards the end,” said LSUA head coach Larry Cordaro. “We had way too many unforced turnovers, so we’re going to be working on ball security and hitting free throws. However, I was happy to see another General step up and have an explosive game with Adebutu hitting nine three-pointers. I have to credit Texas College for never going away and fighting all 40 minutes. I have a lot of respect for their coach, his guys play extremely hard every game, every season.”

Other Key Statistics:

Jr. G Jordan Adebutu tied the LSUA single game record with nine three-pointers made, equaling the mark of Hayward Register from 2016 and Chris Vickers of just last week at the Battle at the Beach. Adebutu’s 31 points was a career high for him as well, going nine of 12 from deep, ten of 15 overall, and grabbed five rebounds as well.

Sr. F Chris Vickers hit seven of his nine shots, with two makes from long range, for 19 points, to go with six assists and six rebounds.

Sr. F Julian Torres went five of five from the field for ten points and grabbed seven rebounds as well.

The Generals shot 51.4% (37/72) from the field, 48.6% (17/35) from distance, and 65.2% (15/23) from the free throw line.

Texas College hit on 42.3% (30/71) of its shots, 34.2% (13/38) from long range, and 86.2% (25/29) from the charity stripe.

Next Game:

The #11 Generals (8-3, 1-0 RRAC) close out the opening weekend of the RRAC schedule on Saturday afternoon in Hawkins, Texas against Jarvis Christian. Tip-off against the Steers (0-7, 0-1 RRAC) is set for 4:00 P.M. at Earl Rand Gymnasium.