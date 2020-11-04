Adebutu’s 27 paces Generals to win in season opener

ALEXANDRIA—Senior guard Jordan Adebutu poured in 27 points, leading LSUA to a 108-89 victory against Dallas Christian on Monday afternoon at The Fort.

The Generals (1-0) registered a 25-5 run to end the first half to turn a two-point lead into a runaway.

With the win, LSUA remains undefeated in openers since the program’s inception in 2014-15.

“It was good to get back in The Fort to play in front of a few fans,” Men’s Basketball Head Coach Larry Cordaro said. “It was nice to win and not play our best, bu

Adebutu, a senior from Baton Rouge, dropped in 14 in the first half, including a 3-pointer to end the first half, capping off the run to put LSUA in front 57-35 over Dallas Christian (0-2) at intermission.

“I felt like our energy was a little low to start the game,” Adebutu said. “We started to pick it up before I came in the game at the end of the half and I just wanted to keep that momentum going.

“The young guys did a good job picking it up. We just wanted to finish the first half strong.”

Junior College transfer Josiah Lewis had six points during the run to end the half. Lewis, playing in his first game with the Generals, recorded a double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds.

“Coach is always on me about crashing the boards at practice,” Lewis said. “I just try to get us every possession or extra possessions, every time.”

In addition to Lewis, senior guard Brandon Ellis had a double-double as well with 12 points and 10 assists. It is the first double-double in his career and the 10 assists matched a career high, which was set last year against Jarvis Christian.

Both of those guys (Ellis and Lewis) bring it every day in practice,” Cordaro said. “They are our leaders on the court, verbally, and will be counted on a majority of the time.”

The Crusaders kept it close for much of the first half, never trailing by more than four points until the final four minutes. Tyrone Auzenne scored nine of his team-high 18 points in the first half to lead the charge.

In the second half, LSUA led by as many as 33 after back-to-back triples by Adebutu, who buried five total in the contest. The 3-pointers capped a 13-0 run in which Adebutu scored nine of the points.

For the game, the Generals made 13-of-32 from long range for a 40.6 3-point percentage. They shot 54.9 percent overall, including 60.6 percent in the first half.

It was balanced scoring for LSUA, as 10 players recorded at least six points.

In addition to Auzenne’s 18, Micah Tucker scored 15 to lead the Crusaders.

The Generals head to the Jimmy Faulkner classic on Friday and Saturday, taking on Middle Georgia State and Faulkner.

“We’re not a finished product,” Cordaro said. “It’s game number one. Hopefully we have 30-plus games to go. We need to have an edge and if we keep the edge and intensity, I like our chances to improve.”