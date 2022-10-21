RADE Highway Interdiction Team recovers 166 pounds of suspected high grade marijuana

On October 12th, 2022, deputies assigned to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Highway Interdiction Team were working highway interdiction on Interstate 49, just south of the Alexandria. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a pickup truck for a traffic violation and during their interview with the driver, Deputies were alerted to the possibility of narcotics in the vehicle. The driver, later identified as Xiaolong Liang, 35 of Colorado, exited the vehicle as K9 “Beny” conducted a free air sniff around the truck. “Beny” immediately gave a positive alert to an unknown narcotic coming from the bed of the truck and upon a search of the truck bed, Deputies located approximately 166 pounds of suspected high grade marijuana. Deputies also located a bottle of Promethazine (with Codeine) syrup and $2,250.00 in assorted U.S. currency.

Liang was placed under arrest without incident and transported to the Rapides Parish Detention Center and booked for improper lane usage, possession of CDS I (marijuana) with intent to distribute > 2.5 lbs, possession of CDS IV (promethazine w/Codeine) and transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses. Liang was released on October 14th on a $62,600.00 bond.

RADE Agents say their investigation is still ongoing as this has turned into a multistate operation.

The Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit is a multi-jurisdictional team comprised of the Alexandria Police Department, Ball Police Department, Boyce Police Department, Cheneyville Police Department, Forest Hill Police Department, Glenmora Police Department, Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office Lecompte Police Department, McNary Police Department, Pineville Police Department, Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, Woodworth Police Department, Grant Parish District Attorney’s Office and the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office.

The RADE Unit continues to target individuals suspected of trafficking narcotics in the Central Louisiana area. If you have information or would like to report any narcotics activity, you may do so by sending direct messages to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/RADEunit/.

