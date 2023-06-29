Additional charges filed in pornography involving juveniles investigation

UPDATE—UPDATE—UPDATE

As their investigation continued, and through a joint investigation with the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office, Detectives uncovered additional items of evidence that provided sufficient probable cause to obtain an additional arrest warrant for John Thomas Rougeou, 54 of Boyce.

Rapides Detectives obtained arrest warrants for two counts of nonconsensual disclosure of images. From their investigation, Grant Detectives also obtained arrest warrants on Rougeou for pornography involving juveniles.

On Wednesday June 28th, 2023, Rougeou was located off of LA Highway 1200 by the Rapides Patrol / Resident Deputies and he was taken into custody without incident. Rougeou was transported and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center for the Rapides warrants and a Louisiana Fugitive detainer for Grant Parish. Rougeou remains in jail at the time of this release being held on a $110,000.00 bond.

Sheriff’s Detectives say their investigation is still ongoing and more charges are possible.

If anyone has any information on this case, they are asked to contact Detective Matt Cross at 318-473-6727.

ALL PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY IN A COURT OF LAW OR ADMINISTRATIVE ACTION

Arrestee: John Thomas Rougeou, 54

Boyce, LA

Charges: Two counts nonconsensual disclosure of images

LA Fugitive (Grant Parish charges pornography involving juveniles)