Activity link for kids provided by the National Park Trust

Here’s a new activity for kids provided by the National Park Trust. This is a great idea for parents homeschooling or teachers looking for creative ways to keep their students engaged virtually.

You can download the PDF and print it out from home or read through the booklet for resourceful learning tools!

https://kidstoparks.parktrust.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/KTP-BBActivityBook2018.pdf?fbclid=IwAR1-zvbCPSyWh5I0Occlj-haDT-8ylkfYBBnxQtCSsJB2dO1zY7DWDLQXWc